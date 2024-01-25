Ahead of the wedding, the bride's family had collected money for also ebi girls, paid caterers and the interior decorator as well as made other arrangements

At the last minute, the groom and his family broke the bride's heart by backing out of the wedding

The bride's sister has shared all the items they bought for the wedding as she recalled the 'shameful' incident

The sibling of a jilted bride has narrated how her sister's husband-to-be disappointed them at the last minute.

The skincare formulator, @joyglazeempire0, said it was a disgraceful and shameful incident as they had made all the necessary preparations.

They had already paid caterers, shared clothes and made other preparations when the cancellation happened. Photo Credit: @joyglazeeempire0

Source: TikTok

She shared a video showing some items for the wedding and how they spent heavily.

"After planning arrangements and everything for this wedding, it didn't happen. My family went through disgrace, pain. I actually saw my mum so hurt. After selling clothes to people, after collecting money for aso ebi girls...

"Bought drinks, cow paid for, paid caterers, done everything, paid for decorations..."

Jilted bride heartbroken

While she did not reveal why the wedding was called off, she noted that it hurt her sister as the bride-to-be cried profusely and developed a swollen leg.

@joyglazeempire0 lamented that the groom's family came up with stories every day until the wedding was cancelled.

She cursed them and lamented that she wouldn't wish what they went through on her enemy. She showed the baby her sister eventually delivered as they looked optimistic about the future.

People react to the failed wedding

Chubby queen said:

"When you see some people crazy on the road you will wonder what happened to them but you will not know it their evil Way sister be calm."

precious_love019 said:

"There are certain disappointments we face and we feel our God has deserted us not knowing he sees the future we don't see, but in the long run we will."

Deeshaircourt said:

"I had similar story in 2021 my wedding was cancelled a week to the wedding the groom family had no reason but my God showed up for me in 2023."

Yemmyk501 said:

"My sister I know how hard is it to accept faith but thank God the bride is alive hale and healthy, God has reward the family with the cute boy already."

amys_drip said:

"So your family was using their money to plan for the marriage? Isn’t that the First red flag? The groom pays for both the shopping and food and all."

Lady_Wealth said:

"Why don’t you seek for permission from God first That’s why I love my church Celestial You go first shona before announcing or doing anything."

Heritageolowofela said:

"This was my story in 2019, but look at me now. I have my handsome son and a man who treats me and my son like his whole world. This too will pass and your sister will look back and smile."

Church cancels wedding over failed pregnancy test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a church had cancelled a wedding after the bride failed the pregnancy test.

As reported by The Nation, the Church’s Board cancelled the wedding after finding out that the bride-to-be was already pregnant.

The cancelled wedding was supposed to be held at No. 138 Ehere, off Ikot Ekpene Expressway on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Pregnancy before wedding is said to be against the church’s rules and regulations for intending couples who want to be lawfully wedded by the church.

Source: Legit.ng