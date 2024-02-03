A man has shared a video of the jollof rice and assorted meat a female colleague brought for a male colleague at his workplace

In the intriguing video posted on the TikTok app, the man was captured devouring the jollof rice without hesitation

Netizens who watched the clip took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the situation

A female staff at a company thought it wise to prepare a sumptuous meal for her male colleague at work.

In the video shared by @badbishopben on TikTok, a large bowl of jollof rice with lots of meats was captured.

Man receives sumptuous meal from female colleague

As the video began, the lady's colleague was seen staring at the food, while another man suspected to be a colleague explained in the background that the generous meal was brought by his colleague's 'office wife'.

The food recipient started digging into the food without hesitation, enjoying the jollof rice and meat brought to him by his 'work wife'.

Reactions as man devours meal at office

Many viewers took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the video.

Hayzed reacted:

"No mind am e go party yesterday."

MR OLA said:

"Eh good to dey get babe for office office."

LEX TECH said:

"This one don graduate from office wife o."

Pinky Suzzy reacted:

"All this one na scope, once they marry her she no go gree cook again e Talking from Experience."

Hpranca said:

"chai office wife dey give una better vibes ooo."

Vitaecouture said:

“Na Wetin make mummy Zee dey wake up 4:30am be this.”

Rubix reacted:

“I will beg office wife to cook for two. He should put mine in takeaway.”

Juliusss commented:

"They are doing things behind closed doors. Na why I like Mummy Zee."

Watch the video below:

