A lady was treated like a queen on her wedding day by her brothers, who were there for her throughout the process

A video trending on Twitter showed that the lady's brothers dressed up like her bridesmaids

The men, who are four in number, took part in the wedding process in style and pampered their sister on her big day

A video shows four brothers who stormed their only sister's wedding and stood in as her bridesmaids.

In the video posted on Twitter by a user identified as @Warepamorsammy, the four men treated their sister like a queen. She was all smiles as she was surrounded by her brothers

The grown men treated their sister like a queen. Photo credit: Twitter/@Warepamorsammy.

Source: Twitter

Video of bride and her brothers goes viral

The bride was wearing a tulle robe as she was flanked by her brothers who were dressed in the same colour of pyjamas.

In one scene, they sat behind their sister who was on the bed. In another scene, they were posing for photographs alongside the bride and brimming with smiles and happiness.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

Meanwhile, the video has sparked reactions from Twitter users who say the concept is interesting. Others noted that they had brothers who would never agree to do such for them.

@StepheniaOmeh said:

"Her husband must not misbehave or put his hands on her or else."

@miss_apaago said:

"I also have four brothers but they would rather count sand than to do this."

@RuthyEddy said:

"God abeg lol. So my brothers should get ready."

@jennygodswill reacted:

"This is so beautiful to watch."

@SumisolaAbiloye said:

"My brothers will rather chew sand."

@YawMensah_ commented:

"What will happen to you if you hurt this lady will shock even Thanos."

@EbereAmani said:

"The guy wey marry her get mind, how was he able to convince all her brothers?"

