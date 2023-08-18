Photos from a Nigerian wedding that witnessed a heavy downpour have caused quite a stir online

This is because the couple and their guests carried on like nothing happened as they made the most of the situation

Many people showered encomiums on the couple and their guests, with some shading rainmakers

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Usually, heavy rainfall during ceremonies in open spaces means people had to take cover or suspend the event, but a Nigerian couple and their guests showed resilience in the face of this challenge.

The unidentified couple carried on with their traditional wedding despite the heavy downpour.

The wedding went on despite the heavy downpour. Photo Credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial

Source: Instagram

In photos shared by @lindaikejiblogofficial on Instagram, the guests were not left out as they showed solidarity with the couple.

Some guests were barefooted, while others had their footwear on as they danced in the rain.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Another photo from the occasion showed a section of guests seated under a water-logged canopy.

People were full of praise for the couple and guests.

See the photos below:

People hailed the couple and guests for their resilience

brightshine9311 said:

"Singing...."The rain of miracle is falling on you today, oh let it fall, even let it overflow, aka chineke, is blessing someone today. Aka aka ya! Aka chineke nemema". Nothing can stop your happiness jor."

ushbebecomedian said:

"E dun be E dun be … u can’t bring back d day na just to carry go … next time una go use hall for this kind season … Wetin rain use my eyes see for my son dedication party that year for Ogudu … no be small thing na canoe remain."

iam_linchpin said:

“What God has joined together, let no man put asunder”… This goes to show that nothing will break their marriage. ❤️"

benbills007 said:

"All these village uncles waiting for them to settle for rainfall,well,this one no be client,as you can see he no send you and your rain."

petlyprints_ said:

"As the rain couldn't stop your wedding ceremony, nothing will stop your marriage in Jesus name.... Amen."

mrfynest001 said:

"Una de do wedding for raining ️ season something way I no go fit try , even if my mama or papa time don reach to go and see their creator, I will wait till dry season, even if it’s 6 months, talk less my own wedding way na me de arrange."

Asoebi ladies defy rain to dance for bride

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that asoebi ladies had danced for the bride despite the downpour at her wedding.

One of the asoebi ladies, @official_njhairs1, who made the clip, explained that the rain almost ruined the wedding, but God came through for them.

She said the couple almost gave up as the whole place flooded, but she and the other ladies on the bridal train refused to be discouraged by the rain and danced for the bride.

Source: Legit.ng