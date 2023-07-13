A kind bride melted hearts at her wedding as she decided to go against a common wedding practice

Instead of throwing her flower for people to catch, she distributed each bouquet to all her single bridesmaids

Many ladies who watched the video commended the bride for her thoughtful gesture and also hailed the bridesmaids for their dressing

A thoughtful bride earned the admiration of netizens as she shared each bouquet of her flower to all her single bridesmaids.

A video, which has gone viral on TikTok, showed the moment the bride faced her bridesmaids as she distributed the flower, instead of throwing it into the air for people to catch.

Each bridesmaid appeared emotional and smiled as they received their bouquet from the elegantly dressed bride.

The clip has amassed over 323k views at the time of making this report. Many people commended the bride for going against the norm and having the single bridesmaids in mind.

Others noted the bridesmaids were all covered up and dressed modestly.

People gush over the bride's action

Isabellll said:

"What if I don't want to marryCos I'm not taking any chances I'll reject it please."

@ Lizbenson said:

"Right decision they all deserve to get married."

Ly Dia said:

"I was scared at first it won't go round but thank God it did!!!.. Beautiful to watch."

user4498684803894 said:

"No one is talking about how decent they all dressed."

triple trouble said:

"Beautiful heart, this shows u want them to join the married union ASAP. God bless ur home."

Glow_rhee said:

"This is so beautiful... she's a definition of kindness and love."

Bridget MaMi said:

"Am this emotional personal and am finding myself crying."

che Challote said:

''Someone has my same thought on my big day."

Bride gives unmarried elder sister her flower

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bride had given her unmarried sister her flower at her wedding.

When it was time for the bride to throw her flower into a group of bridesmaids and family members who were yet unmarried, the bride walked to her elder sister and handed the bouquet to her.

The sister got so emotional as she accepted the flower. Many wedding guests who were around for the ceremony cheered.

