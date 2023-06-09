A Nigerian lady was overwhelmed with emotions as her hubby came to her house to pay her bride price

She hugged her father, who also burst into tears, as she wept profusely before both families present

An emotional video from the occasion has stirred reactions as some people marvelled at her dad's emotional outburst

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A Nigerian lady, Sonia, and her beloved father got emotional and shed tears as her suitor made full payment of her bride price.

Sonia, who hails from Igala tribe, is set to tie the knot with a man from Abia state and this information about their origin stunned some netizens.

Igala lady cries as her hubby paid her bride price. Photo Credit: @mhiz_sonia555

Source: TikTok

Explaining her outburst and that of her father, Sonia said that she is a daddy's girl and that it was not a day's job.

In the clip she shared, both families were ably represented as they performed the cultural demands to seal the union.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Many people were stunned by Sonia's dad's emotional outburst and remarked that their dads couldn't do such.

Watch the video below:

Sonia's video sparks reactions

edith chika okelue said:

"Can never be my dad. like never.''

Thelma—tony said:

"Igala????? Wow I hate those people sorry to say but it might Favour you congratulations dear."

bunmichidinma said:

"Congratulations dear dey accepted u, me imo to igala the family rejected me because of my tribe bt tnk God i met igbo guy that healed my heart from it."

Aromeh_es on IG said:

"Congratulations omaye. Ojo will bless your union forever in Jesus name. Amen."

Merittalmer202 said:

"No be u go fall in love now u are making daddy cry abeg they go ur house."

preshy20221 said:

"My papa go jst carry my bag put for car make I no change mind."

Peace Utenwojo said:

"Awnnn congratulations darling oma Igala oma baba."

Lady shows items brought for her bride price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had showcased the array of items brought for her bride price.

In a video, the lady made it clear that her man paid everything in full and owes nothing in terms of the bride price.

The clip showed the items the man brought, including tubers of yam, cartons of beer and soft drinks, clothing materials and many more. Also, the lady showed when she was being made up and prepared for the ceremony. She danced out in the arena as the union was traditionally sealed.

Source: Legit.ng