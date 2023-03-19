The state results from the Governorship Election in Abia state would be announced soon.

The results are also being uploaded by INEC on iRev.

Among those jostling for the governorship seat in Abia State are Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu (APP), Dr. Alex Otti (LP), Prof Greg Ibe (APGA) and Chief Okey Ahiwe (PDP).

