A bride did not properly kiss her husband in public when the time came for her to do so on their wedding day

Instead of a proper kiss, the bride went to the husband and gave him brief hugs, and then quickly stepped back

The audience was left surprised at the behaviour of the bride, who was putting on dark goggles that shielded her eyes

TikTok users are reacting to the video of a bride who did not kiss her groom during their wedding.

The video, posted by @kuriacultureboy, shows that the bride hugged the man twice instead of a proper kiss and stepped back to her position.

The bride only briefly hugged her man during the wedding. Photo credit: TikTok/@kuriacultureboy.

Source: TikTok

Many crowds were on the ground to witness the wedding, but some were surprised because of how the lady behaved.

Viral video of bride who did not kiss her groom

When the time came for the bride to kiss her husband, she did not do so; she merely hugged him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She moved to where he stood, held his shoulders and hugged him twice.

The hug happened within a few seconds, and the lady quickly returned to her separate position.

Some TikTok users asked if the lady was forced into the marriage after seeing what happened.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as bride refuses to kiss bride at wedding

@brennyshan said:

"Wireless kiss."

@dorodorothy asked:

"Was she forced to the wedding?"

@Geena commented:

"But even the guy is so dry."

@Misswhite reacted:

"I have found my wedding hairstyle."

@Letitia said:

"She feels more with these glasses."

@headex0 commented:

"Real forced marriage."

@Francisca Remigia commented:

"Where did they find glasses?"

@themaigase

"Is it forced or what?"

@miss sherry863 said:

"Is it forced marriage?"

@friendsi2ke commented:

"If my brother is looking to have it tonight, he is in for a surprise."

@DON KING 1 said:

"Why? Did they force her to marry him or what?"

Pregnant bride dances nicely at her wedding

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a pregnant bride danced energetically on her wedding day.

The bride did not mind that she was pregnant as she swung her protruding belly from side to side.

Some Instagram users who saw the video praised the woman for her energy, while others also said they were pregnant on their wedding day.

Source: Legit.ng