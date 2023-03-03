A talented lady has gone viral on TikTok because of the excellent way she played the drum in church

A video of a talented lady playing the drums was shared on TikTok, and it attracted lovely comments.

In the video that appears to have been recorded in a church, the young lady held people spellbound with her display.

A young lady plays the drum in a church in a nice way. Photo credit: TikTok/@grace_heeka.

Source: TikTok

She was sitting with so much confidence, showing that she knew how to play and has mastered the art. She handled the drumsticks like a professional.

Cute lady who knows how to play the drum

At some point in the video, a man playing the keyboard turned to look at the lady, apparently in admiration of what she was doing.

TikTok users who have come across the video have given it positive reviews. Many have described the lady as a combination of beauty and talent. The video was posted by @grace___heeka

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Mariemeg said:

"The beauty and the talent."

@Wedsley commented:

"More videos please."

@awesome said:

"I will be distracted in church."

@WEGBE GAMELI said:

"l love that my sister."

@Mr.samsam commented:

"Allow us to download the video."

@James Odartey said:

"My dear well-done. If you dey Ghana like by now hmmm.. I reserve my comments."

@Micky Guylain El Fen commented:

"Keep it up girl ... I madly love it seeing a lady drumming. I am a drummer and singer... keep it up and stay blessed."

Source: Legit.ng