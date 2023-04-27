A beautiful bride could not hide her excitement after spotting her soon-to-be husband on a balcony on their special day

In the sweet video, the bride shouted in excitement immediately after she spotted him, while the groom reciprocated the energy

The bride’s reaction has stirred lots of comments on social media as netizens could not stop gushing over the sweet love moment

A gorgeous bride, @oppyjay_alaga, has shared a beautiful moment on her wedding day on Tiktok.

The moment showed how she could not hold her excitement after spotting her groom on the balcony.

Moment bride shouted excitedly on sighting her husband to be. Photo Source: Tiktok/@oppyjay_alaga

The video shared captured the moment the bride was walking with her bridesmaids, with one of the maids notifying her of the groom on the balcony.

Excited bride shout in joy as she spotted her husband

The bride could be heard shouting “My husband” in excitement as she pointed in his direction. The groom standing on the balcony on the second floor of a building returned the same vibe.

The excited groom could also be seen dancing and throwing out kisses to the happy bride.

From the video, some netizens concluded that the couple were best friends and could not wait to get married. Others prayed for their union and also wished the same for themselves.

The video has gathered over 60,000 likes with more than a few comments on TikTok.

Watch video:

Below are some reactions:

''@legitdecors said''

If my wife doesn't shout my name like dis on our wedding day am not doing the wedding again oo

@BALLARINA said

Awwww l wish l could get 3 kisses here''

@Kaakyire Tabuaa said

"May this happiness remain in your union"

@lovethcharles287 also said

"ok behalf of all the singles here, our husbands"

@Caramel said

'This is cute and funny"

@Maame serwaa said

"My aww aww associations let's gather here"

@ His Fav said

"If we don't do this on our wedding day, please don't marry me"

Bride refuses to throw her flowers on her wedding day

Meanwhile, in a related story, Legit.ng previously reported about how a bride refused to throw flowers at her bridesmaids.

When it was time for the bride to throw her flower into a group of bridesmaids and family members who were yet unmarried, the bride walked to her elder sister and handed the bouquet to her.

The sister got so emotional as she accepted the flower. Many wedding guests who were around for the ceremony cheered.

Source: Legit.ng