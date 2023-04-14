A lovely video shared online shows the moment a kind lady spoilt a physically challenged lady with gifts

In the heartwarming video, she approached the lady and made her showcase her dance moves on the road

As she danced, the lady brought out a nylon filled with many goodies which she handed over to the physically challenged lady

A physically challenged lady was so full of joy after a random lady surprised her on the road.

In a trending video shared by @calabargirl7, the lady was seen sitting helplessly on the road when the kind lady approached her.

Physically challenged lady dances

She made the lady dance for her on the road with a smile on her face, and after dancing, she handed her nylon filled with goodies.

The video has stirred emotions online as netizens shower praises on the kind lady over her philanthropic act

Social media reactions

@chichi5254 said:

"Look at the smile on her face."

@sarahodozi60 stated:

"Divine healing more blessings."

@favourfrancis09 reacted:

"I know this woman for surulere."

@michaelmoon002 stated:

"God bless you madam."

@devamimia reacted:

"Thank you Jesus for my life and my lovely ones Amen."

@mzshabson said:

"Ashiat that is her name she is always happy."

@harryb550 wrote:

"I feel so emotional right now, God bless you sister for putting a smile on her face."

Watch the video below:

Confident physically challenged lady dances

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that congratulatory messages are pouring in for a physically challenged lady who just graduated from university. In a video she posted on Instagram and TikTok, the lady, @cindy_chilaka danced happily to celebrate the remarkable feat.

The lady with only one leg uses crutches to walk, which makes her story very inspiring. Shortly after finishing her last paper at the University of Port Harcourt, Cindy dropped her crutches and danced. Dressed in a white polo and black trouser, the video showed her dancing in public in a way that attracted attention.

On her polo, there were many inscriptions, one of which is "what God cannot do does not exist." Some of her fellow graduates joined her to dance and show off their happiness equally. The video has attracted many congratulatory messages for Cindy as people described her as an inspiration to many.

Source: Legit.ng