A lady rejoiced after her wedding when she saw the many gifts her friends invested in her marriage

Among the gifts were two fridges of different sizes, kitchen wares, and air fryers that would help her cooking

Nigerians who reacted to her video praised her friends for buying useful things she would need in her new home

A Nigerian lady, @elohobaby3, got many talking when she shared a video showing the many wedding gifts from her friends.

The first item in the video was a tall two-sided fridge, followed by a smaller bedside refrigerator. They also gave her two sets of air fryers.

People praised her friends for their thoughtfulness. Photo source: @elohobaby3

Lady got amazing wedding gifts

There were non-stick cooking wares among the gifts. She got a big cooker coupled with an oven. The gifts she got made her kitchen look smart and modern.

Many people who watched her clip said that she must have very good friends who are thoughtful.

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments and more than 13,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

BEATRICE said:

"I don’t believe sha cause na u go market buy kitchen utensils."

Of Lagos replied:

"If you don’t have good people around you, she has!!! Rest!!!"

DeraMarius said:

"U have thoughtful friends."

Mavis Zogie Ero said:

"You’re a good person hence you got good items from friends. Abeg dash me pot o."

ladega tolulope said:

"Wow good people everywhere, I actually told someone i dont usually see people gifting at weddings no more,but i felt people support with money."

The wife replied:

"Yeah, I had a lot of financial support most of my outfits was paid by friends and relatives."

user4249089135879 said:

"Congratulations...I tap into your blessing IJN."

Source: Legit.ng