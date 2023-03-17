A Nigerian lady was unavailable as her marriage plans kickstarted with help from her parents and loved ones

While she followed from her base abroad, her parents and her parents-in-law-to-be did justice to the occasion

The excited lady who phoned in as the occasion progressed took to social media to share videos from the event

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to celebrate the success of her marriage introduction.

The lady who is based abroad had her marriage intro on Tuesday, March 5 at Ikot Ama Okon Essien, Udim LGA in Akwa Ibom state.

Via TikTok, the lady revealed that she could not be present but followed the occasion. She shared a clip showing her on a video call with her family members during the marriage introduction.

In the clip, her family members were happy to speak to her, likewise herself.

Her parents stood in for her

In a new video from the occasion she shared, her husband-to-be's parents were on ground as her parents stood in for their daughter.

The lovely occasion had a large turnout of well-wishers. Social media users took to the comment section to celebrate the lady on completing one of the necessary phases of her marriage.

