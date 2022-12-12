A Nigerian couple has become the talk of the town following their unique wedding ceremony which was held recently

Instead of the conventional and popular weekend date, the couple had their church wedding on a Wednesday

Apart from not rocking a suit as the groom, the bride sported a black dress and there was no reception after the wedding

A Nigerian couple's choice to go simple on their special day has been hailed on social media.

Ezekiel Rotji while celebrating the couple on Facebook with pictures from the occasion noted that the church wedding was organised on a Wednesday.

The couple tied the knot in a unique way. Photo Credit: Ezekiel Rotji

He added that there was also no reception after the wedding and that the groom, Moses Scouty, did not wear a suit.

Pictures from the occasion showed that the bride, Lisa Rinret Dasplang, wore a black dress to complement the groom's white agbada attire.

Ezekiel praised the couple for changing the narrative and hinted at taking a cue from them for his future wedding.

Social media reactions

Bahago Albert said:

"Congratulations my Brother.

"May God forever bless your home."

Davou Ezra said:

"That's awesome! Congratulations! I admire them."

Jiritmwa Kebang said:

"U go the chop people wedding riceno go marry Congratulations to them."

Guwal Samuel Ishaku said:

"I so much love this Above all may God bless there home till dead do them path."

Oluwabunmi Kole Clement said:

"85% of men love simple stuff like this but the issue is with most of our ladies.... Just know that the outcome of this wedding is with the agreement of the lady.... God bless their home."

