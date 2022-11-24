A wedding is usually a moent of joy. Family and friends usually gather to celebrate two lovebirds who have chosen to spend their lives together. No two weddings are the same as each couple chose how best to organise their big day.

Yet, there are things that make some weddings stand out from others. Some of these things include the love story shared by the couple or events that happen on the wedding day.

The couples went viral for unique reasons. Photo credit: Instagram/@yabaleftonline, TikTok/@prettysylver1 and TikTok/@symply_simdy.

This week, Legit.ng highlights three interesting wedding stories that went viral.

1. Couople who attended the same school gets married

A Nigerian couple posted an ineresting video to tell their beautiful love story so far so good.

The couple have come a love way. Photo credit: @yabaleftonline.

The video shows that the couple both attended the Osun State University where they had a strong relationship.

Past photos of their humble beginning were also seen in the video. They eventually got married and travelled abroad.

2. Bride who was shy to kiss her groom on wedding day

A Nigerian bride posted an itneresting video sharing how difficult it was for her when it came the time for she and her hubby to kiss.

The bride said she was shy to kiss. Photo credit: TikTok/@prettysylver1.

According to her, the moment was so difficult for her that she even wanted to disappear and enter the ground.

She said her shyness was made worse by the fact that her father was round.

3. Bride who dressed simply to her wedding

Another bride who went viral this week was a lady who stepped out for her wedding in a very simple dress.

The bride stepped out for her wedding in simple white gown. Photo credit: TikTok/@symply_simdy.

Her simplicity however made her so beautiful. She looked so beautiful in her dress that she stood out in the court.

She and her hubby appeared very simple as the man only wore a white shirt and a black trouser for the court wedding.

