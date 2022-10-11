A bride left the audience laughing after she used a playful karate to 'knock down' a man during her wedding ceremony

The funny karate moves performed by the bride appear to be part of the culture associated with weddings in her place

The clip capturing the interesting moment has been posted on TikTok where it has gone viral and got many engagements

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A video of bride gently 'knocking out' a man during her wedding has gone viral on TikTok.

At the moment, the short TikTok clip has more than 170k likes and has been shared over 5k times.

The man who paired with the bride during the karate show yielded without delay. Photo credit: TikTok/@siraintouchable223.

Source: UGC

In the video, the bride didn't apply much force as the whole thing appeared planned and only a symbolic part of the wedding.

She gently performed the karate moves as the man who paired with her yielded without much resistance.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Part of her culture

It appears the demonstration of karate moves by the bride is part of the rituals associated with weddings in her culture. This is not confirmed.

It is also not known if the man who was her opponent is her husband. But the way the man yielded attracted cheers and shouts from the audience.

The clip has drawn reactions from netizens. After watching it, @nanaquarjo said:

"I’m praying her mother in law never mess up with her."

Watch the video below:

Bride dances her heart out at her wedding

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian bride danced her heart out with so much pride during her wedding reception.

The lady who was in a blue gown danced with so much class and energy to a native song blaring from the loudspeakers.

The bride's dance video went viral on the internet as many people found it hard to take their eyes off it.

Aso-ebi lady steals the show at wedding dance

In another story, Legit.ng reported that an aso-ebi lady in a short skirt danced so nicely at a wedding.

She was so good that all attention was focused on her.

There were other aso-ebi girls who danced, but she was clearly the center of attraction.

Source: Legit.ng