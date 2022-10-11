There was a general uproar at a recent wedding after the groom's father stormed the dance floor in his flowing agbada

The music on air was the popular Buga by Kizz Daniel and Tekno and the elderly man completely nailed it

Those who have seen the short clip on Facebook or TikTok totally agree that the man is a very good dancer as his moves have gone viral

A video of a groom's father dancing at a recent wedding has generated comments online.

The elderly man stormed the dance floor with a lot of youthful energy and showed the stuff he is made of.

The song played for the man was Buga by Kizz Daniel and Tekno and he absolutely nailed it. Photo credit: Tiktok/@Alaga_Tush.

The music that was played was the viral Buga by Nigerian singers, Kizz Daniel and Tekno.

Pairing with a young lady, the man made accurate moves, even though he was putting on a flowing agbada.

His funny dance moves have become a sensation as people roared in cheers when he finished.

Brief as it was, his dance gave him off as a jovial and talented person. The video was first shared on TikTok by @tush_alaga.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Niyi Ajibade said:

"Boss Our own Buga is loading Sir."

Kehinde Alayerogun said:

"That's funny and also beautiful."

Amodu Adeyemo Abisola commented:

"This is too funny."

Aderinkoye Taiwo commented:

"This Buga dance is on another level."

