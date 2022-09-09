A man and his wife have got people talking after presenting their son with the gift of a mowing machine for his 18th birthday

The boy was led out in blindfolds and then the machine was unveiled for him in an open, grassy field

A young man who just turned 18 got the most unusual birthday gift from his parents as they presented him with a mowing machine.

In a viral video sighted on TikTok, the man and his wife blindfolded their son and led him to the surprise that awaited him.

Some social media users say the mowing machine is the right gift for the young man. Photo credit: TikTok/@sibiaokemwa.

People thought it was a car gift

Once they got outside, his eyes were opened and his gift showed to him. The young man was shocked to see that what was in front of him is a mowing machine.

It is as if the parents want him to start helping out in cleaning the grassy compound beginning from his 18th birthday,

The video has attracted massive reactions from TikTok users who find it very hilarious.

Watch the video below.

TikTok users react

After the video was posted, it didn't take long before it started gathering reactions from many TikTok users. Some praised the parents, others said they started mowing the lawn at a much younger age than the boy. See some of the reactions below:

@alfredo said:

"That's the best gift ever."

@milkah nduti said:

"That's the best gift akue responsible."

@beautifulnative commented:

"Poor guy. Maybe he got something else later on."

@Charls said:

"The guy is still looking around for the gift."

@Jon Doe said:

"18? I was mowing the lawn at age 8."

@Friar Vensa said:

"Thought it was the car."

