Many Nigerian students have begun pursuing other aspirations as the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike lingers

One of such students who has shifted focus is a Nigerian lady who recently tied the knot with her coursemate

The new bride took to social media to give netizens a short heartwarming highlight from her wedding

A Nigerian lady has excitedly announced getting married to her heartthrob who happens to be her coursemate.

This is as the ongoing ASUU strike enters day 207 with no hope of a possible call-off date.

The couple wedded in the course of the strike. Photo Credit: TikTok/@leemahsfashion

Taking to TikTok, she shared different snaps taken with her husband before the industrial action was in swing.

She then followed it up with two scenes from her wedding occasion to her coursemate.

One of the scenes was from their traditional wedding and the other showed them in English outfits as they struck a pose.

Social media reactions

hazzymama said:

"Una get money noW me wey be say sapa don leave trademark for my life .congratulations dear ."

mayvel said:

"This one wey everybody dey marry for this strike e be like say na only me no marry o congratulations."

elohobackup said:

"Na only government students they marry we private school students still dey school, what a life."

Adesewa♥️ said:

"Na all of you don marry finish may God have mercy on me e come be like say I no take my life serious."

PrincessOnyinyechi said:

"Omo we way be courserep go Dey find lecture hall for una then una go come Dey date lowkey Omo."

Mercillina said:

"The 15th video i'm seeing today about asuu congratulations."

