The efforts of two ladies at getting the attention of Omega Power Ministries (OPM) General Overseer Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere over Aguba have finally paid off

This is as the church's founder has now offered them fresh huge offers while also withdrawing his earlier marriage offer to Aguba

Apostle Chibuzor has promised to sponsor the weddings of the ladies to men other than Aguba and set them up as well

The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere has waded into the matter of two ladies fighting over veteran actor Kenneth Aguba by making new offers to them.

Two ladies, Annastasia Micheal Olamma and Ella Ada, have been at loggerheads and trying to outdo the other in a bid to win the love of Kenneth Aguba after the OPM GO promised to marry a wife for the actor.

Apostle Chibuor also offered to set up businesses for the ladies after their marriages. Photo Credit: Omega Power Ministry - OPM, Ella Ada, Annastacia Micheal

Source: Facebook

Despite the actor openly expressing his desire to marry a virg*in from Israel instead, the ladies didn't slow the tempo as they sustained their social media campaigns of showing availability to be Aguba's wife.

Details of OPM's GO offer to the ladies

In an update on the church's Facebook page on Monday, July 18, Apostle Chibuzor declared that he would be transferring the marriage package earlier made to Aguba to the ladies.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Apostle Chibuzor promised to support the ladies' weddings and also send them and their spouses to Dubai for honeymoons.

He added that large sums of money will be given to them to start businesses after their weddings.

Conditions for the offer to be fulfilled

Two conditions were however given which must be met before the promises can be fulfilled.

One of the conditions the pastor gave is that the ladies must have their weddings in Port Harcourt.

He further stated that the church's marriage committee will accompany the ladies to their villages to confirm the authenticity of the weddings. The offer post read in full:

"I am not in Nigeria.

"I have been monitoring events happening and I have refused to comment.

Now I am saying something.

"As Aguba has refused to marry any woman from Nigeria.

"I am hereby transferring the gifts to the girls.

"Any man that marries both of them, I will support their wedding and also send them and their husbands on honeymoon in Dubai.

"But wedding must take place in Port Harcourt and marriage committee will follow them to their villages to confirm if the wedding is real or a scam.

"After their wedding, each of them shall be given a large sum of money to start a business.

"I have informed authorities, that they are to stay clear from OPM free estate. No more causing nuisance in OPM estate. #opmgih."

Social media reactions

Ebiza King said:

"Sir God wil continue to bless u more n more in Jesus name Amen for wat u av been doing for d people in Nigeria n all over d world."

Chinenye Uchegod said:

"Wow, God bless you more sir.

"Men Oya, is una turn to profess your undying love to Ella and her rival. Let the battle of Love begin. The online Inlaws are waiting. This will be fun."

Anyaeze Johnbless said:

"Sir they said they are not for any offer, that all they wanted is Aguba the love of their life. If they accept this offer, it simply means they are scammers."

Prince Meluw Michael said:

"Maybe he doesn't want to marry, just settle him out to start a business on his own,than to send him out."

OPM pastor reacts to Aguba's demand for Israeli woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the OPM pastor had reacted to Aguba's demand for an Israeli woman.

Apostle Chibuzor said he may send Aguba back to where he was picked from. The pastor's post read in part:

“His life was disorganized. What I want to do is to rearrange his life, to help him achieve all the things he couldn’t all this years in Nollywood, I want to help him archive it. He has no wife, no children.

"Now, I called the widows under my care who I gave free houses and scholarships to their children but none agreed to marry him except only one woman who accepted. Others said the man is too old...''

Source: Legit.ng