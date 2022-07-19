A scary video has shown the moment when wedding guests were chased away from the party by an ocean wave that threw water at them

In the short clip, it just happened unexpectedly as the guests were having fun at the wedding which held close to the water body

However, some of the guests didn't react quickly as they merely watched as if they were looking at a scene from a Hollywood movie

Just like a scene from a Hollywood script, some wedding guests were chased away from the party by massive water from a water body.

According to a viral video shared on Instagram by @cnn, the surprising incident happened at Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

The guests scampered for safety. Photo credit: @cnn.

An abrupt end to a wedding party

In the short clip, the wedding guests were busy having fun and enjoying the party which was held close to a water body that suddenly spilled over.

The massive current rushed towards the guests as people scampered for safety. But netizens who have seen the video contend that the guests should have vacated the party completely.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@ugezujugezu said:

"Someone's marriage ceremony just got ruined by nature."

@tibbyred commented:

"How long were they just gonna stand there and stare?"

@julesxmw reacted

"They were too calm for me. I would’ve been running from the first wave."

@natalies_nirvana said:

"Why were they just standing there!? The hell!! That wave was high!!"

@bee_young2407 commented:

"It was very obvious that it was gonna come over smh."

@el_skorch reacted:

"What’s with the delayed reaction?"

@iamjayce30 said:

"And they all just stood there in amazement."

@danielaniemeyer commented:

"Imagine paying a wedding party which is not cheap and have waves crashing it and the cherry on top your guests laughing, poor bride."

@karim_the_dream1 said:

"They waited until it got closer."

