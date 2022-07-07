Was She Forced? Bride Squeezes Face, Refuses to Smile Beside Her Lively Groom, Video from Wedding Stuns Many
- Mixed reactions have trailed a viral clip from a church wedding in which the bride looked so unhappy
- In the clip, she maintained an unwelcoming posture and didn't smile while her groom danced from side to side
- While netizens found the groom's dance steps hilarious, her countenance made many wonder if she didn't want to get married in the first place
A video of a sad-looking and unhappy bride during her church wedding has generated reactions on the net.
This is as it is an unwritten belief that one's wedding day is supposed to be one of the happiest days in the person's life.
The clip was shared on TikTok by @alainkanyambo1.
While the groom made some dance steps netizens considered hilarious, the bride didn't move much at the front of the altar where they stood.
Nigerian man leads his wife outside as they dance barefooted under heavy rain, cute video melts hearts
At some points, the groom tried to hold her hand, but he then let it go after some seconds to continue his dancing.
Watch the video below:
Social media reactions
wellnessdigest707 said:
"I saw the dress and the suite, but I heard funeral music. the mood of the people definitely celebrating death. every happiness died."
justinaalfred813 said:
"Who else noticed that there's another person wearing wedding gown by the left maybe he married two wives the same day."
gumshan345 said:
"The lady is exhausted and doesn't like the excitement she probably be in heels all day."
minoukareem said:
"Hahaha the dance from the groom I cant take it like I will bust into tears."
OmaGorgeous98 said:
"The Bride looks beautiful like a wedding cake dollWith her Handsome groom dancing skills performance. Congratulations to the lovely duo."
Confusion in church as man refuses to stay calm during his wedding to Oyinbo lady, 'jumps' around in video
Bride refuses to smile as hubby rained money on her at their wedding
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bride had stood still and didn't smile as the groom sprayed cash on her.
The video showed the bride donned in blue and red attire as she stood still before her guest. Her man was seen happily spraying her some money, but she did not smile.
The happy groom even tried to whisper something funny into the ears of his woman, but she did not budge. The man, however, did not stop as he kept smiling and spraying his woman.
