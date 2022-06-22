A Nigerian lady has shown the nice stuff she is made of on the dancing floor and she has attracted huge attention on the internet

The lady removed her 'gele' as the dance session got hotter, then the men cleared the stage for her to take over and show off her cool moves

As she danced, Naira notes rained on her from people who felt compelled to appreciate her talent, but she continued dancing absentmindedly

A Nigerian lady has caused a stir on social media after her beautiful dance video emerged on TikTok.

The dance became so hot that she did not know when she removed her 'gele' so as to show off her beautiful hair and also to concentrate.

The men arround made Naira notes rain on her as she removed her gele to dance at the Nigerian wedding. Photo credit: TikTok/@igboweddings_.

Source: UGC

Naira rain

As the lady continued to dance, the stage was cleared for her as she danced alone to the admiration of the men stading around.

Plenty Naira notes also rained on her in appreciation of her cool moves. The nice video was shared on TikTok by @igboweddings_.

Watch the video below:

