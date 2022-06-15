A pretty Nigerian lady identified on Twitter as @DenikeKhairat has narrated how she met her husband on Twitter

A lady who just got married has come out to narrate how she met her husband on Twitter.

It all started when she posted some of her pictures on the micro-blogging platform and the man named Olakitan admired them immensely.

After meeting on Twitter, Nigerian couple ties knot. Photo credit: @DenikeKhairat.

Source: Twitter

It all started on Twitter

According to the throwback tweet she shared, the lady identified as @DenikeKhairat caught the man's eyes after she released the beautiful photos on her timeline.

The man wrote in reply to the photos:

"Hi Khaira, can we meet to discuss the secret behind this your virtuous and magical smile? Words aren't enough to describe how beautiful the smile is, but one thing I know for sure is your smile could sell half a million magazine covers."

Obviously, they later met as requested by Olakitan and all that now led to them being husband and wife.

See the tweet below:

Twitter users react

@Kunzhoney commented:

"They met on Twitter and it work because she didn’t ask of sub first, she didn’t say her phone refuse to charge the next day. May God continue to bless ur home jare omo daadaa."

@abisinuolah said:

"Congratulations! Someone should comma discuss my smile also na, I have a magical smile also."

@HauwaAbdul_ commented:

"I still don't understand how people do it. Me too get magical smile but no one is willing to meet. Las Las we go dey alright. May Allah bless your union."

Source: Legit.ng