All is now set for a Nigerian man to marry a beautiful young lady he met on Facebook in what has been described as a perfect love story

The young man identified as Rowland Anosike met Rita Michael on Facebook in May 2022 and is now set to tie the knot in July

Their love story, as well as beautiful pre-wedding photos and wedding invitation cards, are currently making the rounds online

In May 2022, Rowland Anosike saw a comment by a beautiful lady on a post in Igbo TV Facebook group and thought he should follow it up.

He went into the lady's inbox and told her categorically that he has come to shoot his shot. The lady, now his fiance told him to go ahead.

Rowland and Rita met each other on Facebook. Photo credit: Texas Studios/Igbo TV.

Source: Facebook

Rowland's shot lands on target

It is now clear that Rowland's shot landed on the perfect target as the two love birds are now set to marry each other in July 2022.

Wedding cards and pre-wedding photos have been released online and it has got many people excited. Both of them are from Abia state.

Reacting, Rowland said:

“I am very grateful to have found my wife on “Igbo TV” page. I normally see her comments on that page and one of them moved me and I inboxed her. We have been chatting since May this year and we will be getting married this July 2022."

Facebook users react

When the story was shared by Igbo TV it got several reactions from members of the public. See some of the reactions below:

Edison Richmoore said:

"You can find ur wife where you don't expect and you don't need to date for years before you say i do. Congratulations man. May God perfect it in Jesus name amen."

Peace Thompson commented:

"Jehovah don carry you go your wife house.... congratulations. Comrade anoint me with more vawulence because the story no clear. Abi I downloaded the wrong Facebook?"

