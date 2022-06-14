The Instagram account of Kelly, a beautiful Tiktok slay queen and dancer has been disabled after it was allegedly reported by haters

However, it was not known if the account which had about 436k followers got disabled for violating community rules

A search for the account (@slayy.kellyy) returned negative as a message says the account may have been removed

The Instagram account of popular Tiktok dancer and slay queen, Kelly, has reportedly been suspended.

The suspension comes as Kelly soared in popularity due to her beauty and peculiar way of dancing.

Adamant fans refuse to give up on Kelly. Photo credit: @slayy.kellyy.

Source: Instagram

Reason for suspension not known

Although, it was not known why Kelly's account was disabled, some fans say it may have been reported by her competitors on Tiktok and Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

As at the time the account was disabled, it had around 436k followers. A search for the account name on Instagram returned negative, reporting that the account may have been removed.

See the post below:

We will still follow her new account

Kelly's fans are however adamant, with some of them questioning the rationale behind the suspension.

Some angry fans say they are prepared to follow her new account if she creates another one.

After the story was reported on Instagram by @gossipmilltv, fans reacted in anger. Here are some of the reactions:

@fashion_magicblog said:

"I don't wanna believe people reported her account but if it's true Instagram should be investigating before deleting account that was reported and the people involved I leave them for God to judge."

@user__rex commented:

"We go still follow her new account."

@pepperblog9ja said:

"Omo she would be going through so much right now."

@nellyquash reacted:

"We are our own enemy."

@_chinasaa._ remarked:

"Naija babes and doings."

@mz__sweet said:

"Na girls wey dem boyfriends dey hype the babe do am."

Young lady shows off her beauty on Tiktok

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady named Queen Candida showed off her beautiful self on Tiktok and fans insinuated that she was better than Kelly.

The dance video shared by the lady later went viral as many internet users wanted to take a look.

The young lady is quite popular on Tiktok as she has close to a million followers and more than 15 million likes.

Source: Legit.ng