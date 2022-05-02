A wedding service in Edo state witnessed mild drama as a pastor came hard on the bridal train over their dressing

The pastor took to the pulpit and ordered the bridal train to leave the premises over their indecent dressing

While speaking on the altar, the pastor revealed that those ordered out of the wedding premises refused to heed directives to dress decently

A pastor caused a stir during a wedding service as he reportedly chased out the bridal train for dressing indecently.

The incident recorded on video happened at a church located in Ekpoma, Edo state and has gone viral.

The pastor ordered them out. Photo Credit: Instagram/@instablog9ja, Urbazon

Source: Getty Images

@instablog9ja shared a video of the unidentified pastor delivering a speech on the pulpit on the need for people to dress properly.

The pastor knocked indecently dressed congregants

He then took a swipe at those not dressed well and warned them to leave the premises before he gets to them.

It is reported that the erring congregants turned out to be members of the bridal train.

The pastor's statement on the altar captured in the video goes thus:

"...Dress decently. Since they have flouted that order, we have no option than to order them out.

"You know yourself. If I should come down, It would be bad for you. Just go outside."

The incident sparked a debate on social media

@ibitoyeolanike23 said:

"Can they dress like dis to mosque? Christianity allow us to be free but some of us are abusing it."

@faithytrip said:

"Let this pastor come to Lagos weddings, e go shock am. Him go just leave church for them."

@blaq_beeuutee said:

"If man was God, everyone for don die. Where is the indecent dressing though?"

@mz_tresh said:

"Do they not know that they are supposed to cover up? I don't get. After church,you can open it. Respect the house of God."

@officialbobbyfredrick__ said:

"No don't criticize the pastor, there are wears for different occasions n places , if they weren't dressed decent for church they shouldn't have entered, they would have gone to the reception venue straight."

Pastor wipes off bride and bridesmaid's makeup on the altar

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor had wiped off a bride and bridesmaid's makeup on the altar.

The wedding clips shared by @lindaikejiblogofficial on Instagram started with the pastor aggressively cleaning off the makeup on the faces of both ladies with a clothing material while the groom watched from the side.

The pastor also had the bridesmaid remove the bride's nail polish right at the altar.

While the drama ensued, people could be heard laughing hard in the background.

