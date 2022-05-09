Nigerians have reacted to a video showing the kind of meal guests were served at a naming ceremony

At the occasion which held in Lagos, guests were each given a tray containing garri, milk and sugar

Some netizens hailed the couple for cutting their coats according to their sizes, just as some frowned the meal choice

It is a popular pattern at Nigerian occasions - be it weddings, burials or naming ceremonies - for rice to be served as meal to guests, but a couple changed this narrative during their own event.

At their occasion which was a naming ceremony, guests were each handed a tray of garri, milk and sugar only.

The guests were served garri. Photo Credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

A short video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram showed female ushers moving from the service point to where guests were seated with trays of the unconventional meal.

At the service point, garri, milk and sugar were seen in large quantities. A lady could be seen at the service point sharing the edibles for the ushers.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Legit.ng gathered that the naming ceremony was held in Lagos. Mixed reactions have trailed the emerging video as many hailed the couple for being contented and not going above their means

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

@_aaweniade said:

"Omo no invite me come your party if you go serve me garri o,because ehn ehn."

@taniamamosar said:

"The combination is still expensive though, this is how far buhari has brought change to us..."

@babytiff___ said:

"Very nice concept, no need to borrow money to celebrate. Fried fish even dey sef."

@nene_george said:

"It’s better than plastic plates and backscratcher. I love my people, they don’t disappoint."

@abbyaigbe said:

"With milk!!!! Make this people tell us who them use abegno be so we dey drink Garri."

Guests served chilled garri and seafood at event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that guests were served seafood and chilled garri at a function.

Social media influencer Tunde Ednut shared a video on Instagram from a garri-themed event as he marvelled at how fast things change in the country.

In the clip, the well-dressed guests each had a wooden tray of garri, seafood, ice cream and bottled water.

A closer look at the garri of one of the female guests, who seemed lost in the sumptuous meal, showed it had ice blocks in it. t was also observed that the guests ate it with no fuss, as if they knew beforehand that garri would be served as a refreshment or probably just loved it.

Source: Legit.ng