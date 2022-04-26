Some lovebirds have unintentionally become internet sensations owing to either how their wedding occasions panned out or a stunning incident that transpired on their D-day.

And these ordinary couples who made headlines with their weddings have one thing in common - they all indirectly sought to do things uniquely.

They all married uniquely. Photo Credit: Kiara Brokenbrough, New York Post, Jokotolajesu Oluwaseun David

Legit.ng recalls 3 wedding occasions that shook the internet and generated massive conversations among netizens.

1. Nigerian couple who tied the knot in casual wear and in pastor's office

A Nigerian couple from Gombe state made the headlines with their very simple wedding occasion.

The unidentified lovebirds tied the knot in their pastor's office and wearing just casuals.

They wedded in casual clothes. Photo Credit: Jokotolajesu Oluwaseun David

Photos from the couple's wedding which held at Evangelical Church Winning All in Gombe state was shared by Jokotolajesu Oluwaseun David in Facebook group Life.

The netizen marvelled that the couple had no special cake, aso ebi, reception or guests and stated that he prefers their wedding style.

Many netizens hailed the couple's simplicity, just as it didn't sit well with some other people.

2. Couple sends bills to guests who failed to show up for their wedding

Doug Simmons, 44, and Dedra McGee (now Simmons), 43, went viral after an invoice they sent to one of their no-show guests was shared on the net.

According to New York Post, anyone who originally said "yes" on the RSVP was slapped with a N97k bill to cover their costs.

They sent bills to guests who failed to attend their wedding. Photo Credit: New York Post

On the invoice, the no-shows were given a due date of August 18, 2021 to pay up for their empty seats.

The bill went viral online, with many reacting to it and saying how they would have reacted to getting one.

3. Couple tell guests to pay before they eat

A couple directed guests to pay before they eat at their wedding as they didn't want to spend much.

Following Joel Brokenbrough's proposal to Kiara in December 2021, the couple promised to keep their wedding day 'as simple as possible.'

They told guests to pay for their refreshments. Photo Credit: Kiara Brokenbrough

The bride went on to share a video from their simple wedding occasion which stirred reactions online.

The lady admitted that it wasn't the wedding of her dreams but they had to make good use of the resources at their disposal.

After trying on a variety of $1,500 (N621,750) dresses in a wedding shop, the bride ended up snapping up a $47 (N19,481.50) gown from budget-friendly fashion brand Shein.

Couple marry in an empty hall

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that photos from a couple's wedding occasion that had an empty hall had caused a stir.

Sharing photos of the church wedding on Facebook group Igbo Rant HQ Vivian Chizoba thought:

''This is how a wedding should look like."

In the first frame, the couple were joined at an almost empty church wedding by a priest and moved on from there to a small reception.

The reception looked like that of a normal family having their meal over the dining. In another frame, the couple struck a pose with close friends and well-wishers who seemed to have been exclusively selected to grace the occasion.

Source: Legit.ng