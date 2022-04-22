An average-sized loaf of bread with a photo of APC presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinibu has been sighted on Twitter

The bread also has the logo of the All Progressives Congress, APC boldly etched on it as well as a photo of a woman believed to have sponsored the label

Those who have seen the photo laughed out loud with some saying hilariously that they will eat the bread and still not vote

A loaf of bread carrying the image of Asiwaju Bola Tinibu has been sighted on the internet and it has sent many people into laughter.

Apart from Tinibu's photo, the bread also carries the image of a certain woman with the name "Olayinka Toluwanimi" who is believed to have sponsored the special campaign material.

The bread carries a photo of APC presidential aspirant, Bola Tinibu. Photo credit: @iam_gomez01 and @Progressive4BAT

Source: Twitter

Special campaign material

Asiwaju Tinibu is aspiring to be Nigeria's president and the bread may be the latest addition to his campaign by his foot soldiers and supporters.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

But the campaign item has thrown many into serious laughter with at least one person saying they will just eat the bread for nothing.

This is coming at a time when the presidential race is heating up with many people, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo throwing their hats into the ring.

See the tweet below:

Twitter users react

@evagreenashy said:

"U better don't eat your future now."

@iam_gomez01 reacted:

"U better don't eat your future now."

@AOpeaceofmind1 said:

"I feel disrespected that you think I would sell my votes to Tinubu for this rubbish. I have so much pride for beans and bread with Pepsi.. Am I a bricklayer? Instead of Pepsi, let them use LaCasera and Fearless and I will even gather my friends to vote for Tinubu too."

@Big__Vicc reacted:

"E no go better for you and anybody eating this bread ijn."

Aisha Buhari invites presidential aspirants to a closed-door meeting

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that First Lady, Aisha Buhari invited presidential aspirants to a closed-door meeting at the statehouse.

The wife of the president however instructed that attendees come to the meeting without mobile phones.

The no-phone rule however excludes Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and cabinet ministers.

Source: Legit.ng