A white woman married to a Nigerian has spoken about how she met her husband in a Zurich club more than a decade ago

The man approached her and asked for a number and days later their paths crossed again, showing they were meant for each other

Many Nigerians jokingly said it seems the sure plan is to start visiting clubs to get their life partners

A white woman who is known on Twitter as Nwanyi Ocha has narrated how she met her husband in a club 14 years ago.

In a post on Wednesday, February 16, she revealed that the man asked for her number in the Zurich club.

The woman said that God wanted their path to cross again. Photo source: @nwanyi_ocha

God had a plan for us

In response, she told him:

"If God wants it, we will meet again."

Two days after that response, their paths met. The woman revealed that their meeting again showed that God really had a plan for them.

See her post below:

Time to start visiting clubs

At the time of writing this report, the post has over 7,000 likes with hundreds of retweets.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Stepharney said:

"I should start going to clubs oooo. Congratulations @nwanyi_ocha."

@AlexJoeRio said:

"First you go to a club. Two days later you'll cross her path again."

@AdaSammy3 said:

"Nigerian guys, in a Club ooo, yet many of una wan carry every girl u see in a Club for 1 night stand. Some babes actually came to Club to have fun!"

@NCEzekiel1 said:

"Many people don miss their future husband because they refused to give number and to reply dm."

@luwizo said:

"Congratulations @nwanyi_ocha and @ezenwaisuofia for a 14yrs of a blissful relationship. A successful Cross cultural relationship is not easy to come by. Best wishes."

Source: Legit.ng