It was a moment of enjoyment when an aso-ebi girl stepped forward and took over the dancing floor at a wedding

The lady in question was dressed in a green gown that revealed much of her dancing legs, giving her the needed allowance to dance herself out

Her dance video has got tongues wagging on Instagram after it was shared there, but many have also admired her energy and cool dance steps

A cool video has shown the nice moment an aso-ebi lady in a green gown dished out sweet dance moves that got many asking for more.

The lady was noticeably the outstanding one among all other aso-ebi girls who were involved in the dancing frenzy.

The aso-ebi girl made dance look nice with her impressive legwork. Photo credit: @gossipmillnaija

Source: Instagram

Impressive legwork

When it comes to legwork, no one could compete as she moved with an amazing speed punctuated with so much energy.

As she continued to dance, other aso-ebi girls videoed her while the shy ones stood and simply laughed. The nice video was shared on Instagram by @gossipmilltv.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Social media users have taken to the comment section of the post. Here are a few of the comments:

@stephaniechizoba101 said:

"They are all having fun. Weddings are boring but dance vibes from the asoebi makes it fun."

@only_1_ellie_ reacted:

"If my friends no dance pass like this for my wedding we go get problem."

@aira_pam said:

"Nah this kind ashebi girls I Dey like no be the ones way go Dey press phone up and down."

@thelma_sugar commented:

"If you like dance like this from today till tomorrow at my wedding,”ofu semo ofu anu .”

@cute_ejiro said:

"I can’t allow you to dance like this on my wedding."

@oluwaseunsakaba45

"So beautiful. My kind of girl."

