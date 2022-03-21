My Kind of Girl: People Salivate as Aso-Ebi Lady in Green Gown Dished Beautiful Dance Moves in Stunning Video
- It was a moment of enjoyment when an aso-ebi girl stepped forward and took over the dancing floor at a wedding
- The lady in question was dressed in a green gown that revealed much of her dancing legs, giving her the needed allowance to dance herself out
- Her dance video has got tongues wagging on Instagram after it was shared there, but many have also admired her energy and cool dance steps
A cool video has shown the nice moment an aso-ebi lady in a green gown dished out sweet dance moves that got many asking for more.
The lady was noticeably the outstanding one among all other aso-ebi girls who were involved in the dancing frenzy.
Impressive legwork
When it comes to legwork, no one could compete as she moved with an amazing speed punctuated with so much energy.
Na fight? Reactions as lady in gown makes serious facial expression as she dances at wedding ceremony in video
As she continued to dance, other aso-ebi girls videoed her while the shy ones stood and simply laughed. The nice video was shared on Instagram by @gossipmilltv.
Watch the video below:
Social media users react
Social media users have taken to the comment section of the post. Here are a few of the comments:
@stephaniechizoba101 said:
"They are all having fun. Weddings are boring but dance vibes from the asoebi makes it fun."
@only_1_ellie_ reacted:
"If my friends no dance pass like this for my wedding we go get problem."
@aira_pam said:
"Nah this kind ashebi girls I Dey like no be the ones way go Dey press phone up and down."
@thelma_sugar commented:
"If you like dance like this from today till tomorrow at my wedding,”ofu semo ofu anu .”
@cute_ejiro said:
"I can’t allow you to dance like this on my wedding."
Husband wey go Harvard: Reactions as Nigerian man twerks more than his bride at their wedding in cute video
@oluwaseunsakaba45
"So beautiful. My kind of girl."
Source: Legit.ng