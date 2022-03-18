A Nigerian dad went emotional as he gave his son heartfelt marital advice at his wedding occasion

In a lovely video making the rounds, the man sternly warned the groom against maltreating the bride

Joining the couple's hands together, the father said his behaviour to the bride will affect their father-son relationship

A Nigerian dad went all out as he gave his son stern warnings concerning the daughter-in-law.

At a wedding event believed to be a Yoruba one, the man in a video shared on Instagram joined the hands of the groom and bride while offering them his marital advice.

The man gave his son marital advice Photo Credit: Instagram/@instablog9ja, westend81

Source: Getty Images

The man cautioned the son against behaving in order not to 'see his red eyes.'

The Nigerian dad, who spoke partly in Yoruba, the condition for their continued father-son love is how he treats the bride.

He said:

"Lolade, she is my daughter.

"If you want to see my red eyes, misbehave.

"If you want me to continue to love you, treat her well."

The bride giggled with joy while her father-in-law gave his son the stern warnings.

Nigerians react

@busayoofficial said:

"Rest on Baba Joke, you go do worse. It was sure you were going to cry on my wedding. But as it is you left early. He pain me sha."

@flavourbeamer said:

"Marital warning all men should receive from their prospective father in-laws."

@micky.temple said:

"Which kind warm be that ..abeg if she fu*ck up wipe a mM cord for neck …if in-law self do anyhow give him his size."

@aunty_nhini said:

"Make he no belike say pale no warn am before he put am for him body wortoworto when he begin misbehave."

@iam_evan.s.e said:

"This woman wy her smile looks like cry .. hmmm na only the spirits can tell wetin dy inside."

Source: Legit.ng