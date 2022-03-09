A Nigerian man caused a commotion on social media after a weird stunt he pulled at his court wedding went viral

The man was spotted posting on his WhatsApp status that ''na mumu dey love'' and went on to take pictures with his wife

While many netizens found it hilarious, some persons argued that it was an unnecessary expensive joke he pulled at one of the most important events of his life

In jumping on a social media challenge, a Nigerian man pulled a funny stunt on his wedding day that sparked debate on social media.

The social media challenge entails people posting a direct opposite of their current situations on their WhatsApp statuses.

He made the status update at his wedding Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @savageresponses

Source: Instagram

In the short clip reposted by social media influencer Tunde Ednut on Instagram, the man was recorded as he typed on his WhatsApp status that ''na mumu dey love. Fu*ck love,'' a message which implied that only fools fall in love.

After uploading the message on his status, he went for a photo session with his wife after their court wedding.

The wife unaware of what he did was all smiles as they posed.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

@mily_wearstore1 said:

"Na why my people dey always talk say i stubborn if i see this kind thing na divorce straight."

@theunlimitedmusic said:

"In real life... almost every body dey in love .... no jokes but online we are all single."

@amarachimacqueen said:

"Na only social media some of these guys dey talk all these things . They love their girlfriends pass Romeo for real life."

@sylviaodirah said:

"Exactly what happened with this my classmate that always use his WhatsApp status to post how much he is not willing to invest his time on any girl right now, everyone knows him and his status content, Oga got married February."

@seyi_mofe said:

"I have someone that did same thing on his engagement day. He even posted oba Solomon video."

Source: Legit.ng