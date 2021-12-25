Singer Chike made the Christmas season extra special for his darling mother as he gifted her a new car

The singer took to his Instasotry channel with a photo and videos showing the moment his mum walked out of the house to the surprise waiting for her

The overjoyed mum let out a scream of excitement before hugging her son and offering some words of prayers for him

Singer Chike has made his mother extra happy for the Christmas season after digging deep into his wallet to cop an expensive gift for her.

The singer nicknamed after his album, Boo of the Booless, took to his Instastory channel with a photo and videos showing the moment he surprised his mum.

Singer Chike gifts mum a car for Christmas. Photo: @officialchike

Source: Instagram

From indications, Chike went inside the house and fetched his mother who had no idea of what was waiting for her outside.

Upon seeing the car, the overjoyed mother let out a scream of excitement as she held on tightly to her dearly beloved son.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Chike’s mother also went ahead to lock him in a tight embrace before she teased him for pulling a surprise on her.

A different portion of the clip captured the moment she held on to her son and also laid her hand on the car while praying to God.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

wendy_adamma said:

"Mothers are deserving of every gift."

ugochukwu_duoh said:

"Chike. Well done! Congratulations to your mama.."

ojay_ojimi said:

"Kai na this kind car my mama Dey like oo, God help me oooo."

philtunez said:

"I can’t wait to do this for my mom and sisters on God."

_aniscooser said:

"Amazing! No human can love you like your mom. Give them whenever you have and never mind if your income is is not big enough. God works in ways we cannot see."

boldedbae said:

"The mum's voice is so sonorous. Chike it was quite thoughtful of you to protect your parents by wearing your mask. You understood how exposed you're and had to go extra mile to ensure they're safe around you. Great guy. Great mum. Great music."

Nigerian children gift mum a car in the UK

In a similar story, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother received a big surprise on her birthday when her children all planned and gave her a brand new car.

When the woman saw what her kids had done for her, she started rolling on the floor with tears in her eyes.

Many people who reacted to the video said that they hope to do the same thing for their parents soon.

Source: Legit.ng