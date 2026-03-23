A Nigerian lady has shown netizens the foreign currencies she discovered in a waist bag which belongs to her late mother

According to the lady, she has been using the waist bag for almost two years after her mum's demise, and one day decided to check its pockets, while looking for her money

Mixed reactions have trailed the foreign currencies she found, as netizens tried to identify them and estimate their current value

A lady, known on TikTok as Victoria, has displayed the foreign currencies she found in her late mother's waist bag.

After her mum's death, Victoria took over the bag and has been using it for almost two years until she found the foreign currencies.

A lady finds old foreign banknotes in her late mother's waist bag. Photo Credit: @vikk040

Source: TikTok

Taking to TikTok, Victoria made a video of the three wads of foreign currency notes she found in the waist bag.

Victoria explained that she found the currencies while looking for the money she had kept in one of the waist bag's pockets.

Details on currencies lady found in bag

"Is the money still worth anything? Abeg make una tell me," she asked netizens.

In the comment section of her TikTok video, Victoria jokingly added:

"Abi make I go price house for Banana Island?"

Checks made by Legit.ng suggest that the currencies she found are old and retired Hong Kong $100 banknotes, issued by the Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation.

Hong Kong has since updated its banknote designs.

A lady says she found some foreign banknotes in her deceased mother's waist bag. Photo Credit: @vikk040

Source: TikTok

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail notes lady found in mum's bag

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the money the lady found in her late mother's bag below:

realkingventure said:

"I found 100$ bill inside waist bag I bought for my little one last year nulamba."

prosper kelly said:

"The note you are carrying there is three papers that means 300 Hong Kong dollar the money is not up to 200k."

Ð🅾️Ņðķïłęř•ĊØÐⓂ️ said:

"That two hundred yuan and 1 yuan is 196.55 Naira and the 200 is 39309.03."

Dee said:

"35k just like that. The mum probably never saw it either. Like mother like daughter. Not me though, after I’ve opened all the zips 72 times each, I’ll start losing and tightening all the buckles."

naga said:

"100 Hong Kong dollars is 17,500 to 17,800 so times the 3 you have there."

Izzydon said:

"In 1998 I found dollar in my shirt I bought at Tejuosho yaba back then, what you saw wasn’t dollar oooo."

Jasmine🥰 said:

"One Hong Kong dollar is 173.15 naira times that by 200 it will amount to 34,630 naira."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman had shared the foreign currency she found in her bale of bags.

Okrika seller discovers 20 Euros in bag

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Okrika seller had found 20 Euros in a bag she opened.

The lady said in the trending clip that she found foreign currency in one of the bags she opened. In her post, @ritish_outfits said she discovered 20 Euros in a bag of second-hand clothes popularly called Okrika.

The Okrika seller noted that one of her customers advised her not to sell the cloth where she found the money. Some of her followers went to the comment section to guess how much 20 Euros would be if she changed it to naira.

Source: Legit.ng