An American woman who married a Nigerian man and lives with him in Nigeria has opened up about her marital life in the West African country

She said her husband is an Urhobo chief, and she proudly disclosed that he buys her anything she desires at any time she wants it

She sent a message to other American women about Nigerians and Nigerian men, and her video elicited reactions on social media

An American woman, known on TikTok as @iamlishann, has sent a message to other American women as she spoke about how her Nigerian husband pampers her.

In a TikTok video, the woman disclosed that she lives in Nigeria with her husband, who is a Urhobo chief.

An American woman says her Nigerian husband adores her. Photo Credit: @iamlishann

Source: TikTok

American woman praises her Nigerian husband

The American woman disclosed that she does not cook or clean, adding that her Nigerian husband buys her anything she desires and at any time she wants it.

She also said he goes out of his way to get things for her, saying her husband literally treats her like a queen. According to her, her husband adores her. In her TikTok video, she said:

"Good morning from Nigeria.

"So I just got out of my shower drinking my coffee, and I'm sitting here meditating on my bed, thinking about what an amazing life that I have.

"I don't have to cook.

"I don't have to clean.

"My husband will buy me anything that I want at any time that I want it.

"My husband goes out of his way to get a specific thing at the store for me or to get anything that I want.

"I'm literally treated like a queen.

"My husband adores me..."

Speaking further, the White woman advised her countrywomen to disabuse their minds of the stereotype that Nigerian men are scammers, noting that the good ones outnumber the bad ones.

She described Nigerians as beautiful, loving, wonderful, honest and great people, who have the number one culture in her book.

"So for those of you who don't know me, I am an American living in Nigeria with my husband, who is an Urhobo chief.

"So for those of you ladies that are like, oh, I'm talking to this Nigeria guy, Nigerian guy online, but I'm afraid if he's scamming me, blah, blah, blah, I mean, of course, you have to be cautious.

"You have to look for the red flags.

"And they'll, they'll come out.

"Just don't ignore them when they come out.

"And there are scammers, but there are very few compared to the amount of people that are not scammers.

"In general, Nigerians are beautiful, loving, wonderful, honest, great people.

"And the culture cannot be matched, cannot.

"Nigeria has the number one best culture."

An American woman says her Nigerian husband treats her like a queen. Photo Credit: @iamlishann

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

American woman's marital story stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the American woman's story below:

Roving Messenger said:

"Greetings and thank you. God bless your husband for taking good care of you. I wish you and your family well."

Designer said:

"Yes, they are I’m married to a Nigerian beautiful people amazing culture I’m moving there as well leaving my life in Australia 🇦🇺 I’m a interior designer to be with my love of my life."

Miss said:

"I agree, Nigeria is a beautiful country with good people. I’ve been there many times visiting my man. I miss it a lot."

Kasia🇵🇱Elton🇳🇬 said:

"In Nigeria, my fiancé treats me like a queen. I've never met such a wonderful man. I agree with everything you've said. We're getting married in a few months, and I'll be living in Nigeria too. It's a beautiful country, and I especially love Lagos. Best regards."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an American woman was overjoyed after finding a Nigerian man to marry her.

American woman who married Nigerian shares regret

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an American woman who married a Nigerian man had shared one regret she has.

According to the woman, she regrets not marrying her husband fast enough. She wondered where her husband was 10 years ago, as she wished she had met and married him earlier.

Her heartfelt wish reflects how blissful the American woman's interracial marriage has been.

Source: Legit.ng