Man Narrates How Tony Elumelu Unexpectedly Sent N2 Million to His Account: "My Phone Beeped"
Family and Relationships

Man Narrates How Tony Elumelu Unexpectedly Sent N2 Million to His Account: "My Phone Beeped"

by  Victor Duru
4 min read
  • A Nigerian entrepreneur has heaped praises on Tony Elumelu, the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, UBA Group and Transcorp
  • The man, who buried his mum two weeks ago, recounted his conversation with Elumelu, whom he described as his leader and mentor
  • He emphasised Elumelu's humility and sincere concern shown to him, and shared how he sent him N2 million despite not owing him such

Chukwudi Iwuchukwu, an entrepreneur, has recounted how Nigerian investor and philanthropist, Tony Elumelu, whom he views as a mentor and leader, sent him N2 million weeks after his mother's burial.

Chukwudi, whose mum was buried two weeks ago, recalled how Elumelu texted him one Saturday afternoon, telling him to give him a phone call.

Man blown away, shares how Tony Elumelu sent N2 million to his account weeks after mum's burial
Chukwudi Iwuchukwu says Tony Elumelu's humility makes him extraordinary. Photo Credit: Chukwudi Iwuchukwu
Source: Facebook

Tony Elumelu sends man N2 million

Chukwudi, in a lengthy Facebook post on Wednesday, January 28, said he spoke on the phone with the billionaire, who expressed sincere concern and empathy towards him over the demise of his mother and the burial, which he missed.

After the call, he said Elumelu asked for his account details and promised to get back to him. And true to his words, he sent Chukwudi money.

Chukwudi was blown away to receive a N2 million alert from the businessman. While noting that Elumelu didn't owe him the money, Chukwudi said his kind gesture was a demonstration of the kind of person he is.

Apart from his humility, Chukwudi pointed out that Elumelu treats everyone with respect and kindness. He said a silent prayer for Elumelu after seeing the money he sent, and appreciated him on social media for his thoughtful gesture.

Chukwudi's Facebook post partly read:

"...I was in the middle of a transit when my phone beeped.
"I saw a 2 million naira alert from the man I fondly call Chairman, Tony Onyemaechi Elumelu (TOE).
"I said a silent prayer for him in my heart, that God will continue to bless him and prosper the work of his hands.

"Aside from his humility and the way he treats everyone with respect and kindness,
"I was reminded that wealth without postive impact is meaningless.
"Our world will be a better place when we positively impact the lives of others who can’t pay us back, who, because of our generosity, sleep better at night.
"And the lesson for me is to keep paying it forward..."
Man blown away, shares how Tony Elumelu sent N2 million to his account weeks after mum's burial
A man says he received N2 million from Tony Elumelu weeks after his mother's burial. Photo Credit: Tony Elumelu
Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

Man's experience with Tony Elumelu stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's Facebook post below:

Nnamdi Chukwu said:

"A man that rose from nothing to something that s TOE..Chukwudi there must be something about u that makes the world look for u…from Peter Obi, seahorse now TOE."

Jayne Onoko Anyanwu said:

"Chukwudi Iwuchukwu coman pay it forward oooo biko.. na me and you lose our mama..
"But honestly, God bless him and keep him..
"Imagine calling your name, making you feel at ease and becoming not just a mentor but a friend..

"This is humility that humbles another.
"So sorry for your loss again."

Onyeka Michael Chiemelie said:

"May the good Lord bless him.
"Mr. Tony Elumelu is a different breed of human - you don't leave without this enthralling beautiful energy."

Izuu Zion said:

"Accept my condolences sir,
"May God grant you the fortitude to bear this loss.
"I never knew TOE is an Igbo man.
"I saw one of your articles on Quora.com, indeed you’re a pen maestro.
"Your writing skills are quite lucid and plain for easy comprehension."

Angela Ajuma Ogbadu said:

"Mr Elumelu is such an iconic leader in all ramifications, but even much more is the gracefulness his wife shows. Great personality indeed."

Tony Elumelu joins Seplat Energies board

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that billionaire Tony Elumelu had joined the board of Seplat Energies.

The appointment took effect from January 22, 2026, according to a corporate filing submitted on Thursday and signed by Seplat’s company secretary, Edith Onwuchekwa.

The development marked a major shift in the ownership and governance structure of one of Nigeria’s leading indigenous energy companies. Elumelu’s appointment follows the completion of a deal in which Heirs Holdings Limited and Heirs Energies Limited acquired a combined 20.07 percent equity stake in Seplat Energy.

