A Nigerian lady has generated a buzz on TikTok as she tendered an apology to women following her traditional wedding

She said she was sorry to disappoint the sisterhood and opened up about the actual reason she tied the knot with her man

The lady's apology was met with mixed reactions on social media, with many people criticising her, saying the move was unnecessary

A lady, @harmony.babe, has publicly apologised to women after her wedding.

According to the lady, she let the sisterhood down.

Lady shares actual reason she married

In a TikTok post that divided netizens, the lady said she was sorry for disappointing the sisterhood.

She said she married for love and not for her spouse's financial capability. Words overlaid on her TikTok post read:

"Sorry to disappoint the sisterhood.

"I have married for love, not for money."

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail lady's post below:

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

Chinenyenwa ❤️🥰 said:

"Well said My sister love Ultimate. The grace upon our head will always make a way for our hubby ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥Congratulations Boo."

woman king said:

"Disappointed sisterhood who told you sisterhood knows you what the business of innocent sisters."

Cherish! said:

"You no disappoint us o. na you go stay the marriage, as long as you're happy babes."

Ebube Chukwu🥰 said:

"Big congratulations to you, sweetheart 🥰.Ur Union is blessed from a stranger's heart to you I bless ur marriage everything you need to succeed as a wife in ur home is already blessed nd I pray heaven will open doors for u nd ur hubby....Any water that will run from ur eyes will be water of happiness and joy...u shall experience fruitfulness in ur home,u shall experience peace in ur home,u shall experience joy and laughter in ur home. In mist of whatever u face Grace will speak for you Ijn Amen 😊🙏I tap from ur blessings."

Success🪷 ᥫ᭡ said:

"Wetin concern me, I no wan later see follow me to the market with 1500 that my husband gave me to cook a big pot of soup."

chocolate omah said:

"At this point, whether rich or poor love or not, marry a kind and responsible man from a responsible family for the sake of the children, I'm tired of seeing men defiling their own children 😭😭😭😭 congratulations sis."

Manchester United girl❤️❤️❤️ said:

"Don't marry for money but go where there's money and marry for love."

Watin😏concern vee🚶🏻‍♀️ said:

"Watin concern us??? I go de there when you de drink garri and okpa???"

