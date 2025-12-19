A lady melted hearts as she made public several letters her late father had written to her mother before she was born

She expressed admiration for her father's expressiveness, noting that she got her intentional and sweet nature from him

She also noted that her father was in constant communication with her mum, saying he raised the bar for her even in death

A chef, @ayomitideeeeee, has displayed the handwritten letters her late father sent her mum years ago, before they had her.

The letters triggered emotional reactions on TikTok.

"Now I see where I inherited my sweet and intentional side," the lady remarked as she hailed her father's expressiveness and intentionality towards her mum.

In one of the letters, her father encouraged her mum while they were still trying for a baby.

@ayomitideeeeee gushed over her father and commended the fact that he was in constant communication with her mum.

According to her, he raised the bar for her, even in death.

"A man that always communicated frequently.

"Even in death, my dad keeps raising the bar for me!

"I love this man."

Reactions trail the old letters sent

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the letters below:

TrendyConnectHair said:

"Ladies, there are men like this.

"Please dont settle for anything opposite of this😊.

"This almost teared me up. But I'm not crying, u are."

Saturnè Noir said:

"He yearned for her, for you and he got his happy ending. May Allah bless his soul."

Olawunmi✨🥀 said:

"This is so sweet and emotional to watch🥹❤️May God grant him eternal peace."

~💐IREMIDE~💕😽💐 said:

"Why is this not going viral?I Love me a sweet and intentional Man🥰❤May his soul rest in peace."

Kii said:

"Omgg such an intentional man😭😭😭See his beautiful handwriting,his expressiveness oh 🥹🥹 May Allah continue to bless his soul,May you come across a man that loves you beyond how much he loved and cared for you and your mum."

berry🧸 said:

"Ngl I will always be a lover boy,I love loveeeee ❤️🥹 I'll send you flowers, I'll write you letters when necessary."

user66020706654 said:

"All i see is a sweet and very intentional man 🥹 may his sweet soul continue to rest well."

GEMISPHERE | Luxe Jewelry💎 said:

"Omg this made me sooo emotional 🥹♥️love him for you and mama❤️❤️❤️❤️may his soul continue to rest in peace."

