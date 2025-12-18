A Nigerian lady is overwhelmed with joy because her man has proposed marriage to her and she said yes

The lady, who is pregnant shared the proposal video showing the moment her man popped the expected question

Social media users who saw the heartwarming video on TikTok went to her comment section to offer their congratulations

A Nigerian lady came online to share her joy after her man popped the question.

The excited lady said she has a wedding to plan because she said yes to her man's marriage proposal.

A Nigerian woman who is pregnant responded to her man's marriage proposal. Photo credit: TikTok/@pretty_elohor.

Source: TikTok

From the video posted by Pretty Elohor, it was seen that the man proposed to her in their room.

Pretty, who is pregnant, was excited the moment she saw her man bringing out the engagement ring.

She quickly stretched her hand and the man put the ring on her finger.

She said:

"I said yes to the man of my dreams. Y'all, we have a wedding to plan. If your hands are not too busy…type congratulations on the comment."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets engaged by her man

@King kelo said:

"Congratulations dear no be everybody way Dey give belle Dey them marry."

@hopesmart said:

"God abeg nah. Nobody should bring me back here ooh."

@Iam-Koko money said:

"Congratulations may you home be blessed."

@Ebuka said:

"As for me if you no get belle for me i will not even propose to you."

@demmylahdey said:

"He wait untill you tie wrapper?."

@Imesings said:

"Can you all just say congrats and pass what’s with all these perfection talk."

@EnyiNnaya@Miah said:

"You way nearly enter baby mama. Do you have a choice?."

@peculiar said:

"Congratulations nne, some of them don use their money commot belle. let them carry belle and see if the man will propose."

@Only1JessyBerry said:

"Some of us get family pattern to break na why we nor fit carry belle Befr marriage Nor shade ohh….Congratulations Stranger."

@Lia grams said:

"Congratulations my dear. You all should stop with the negative comments and congratulate her."

@Nwa Anambra said:

"With pregnancy you can't say No dear. Congratulations."

@shashasavage26 said:

"You way don get belle? Wetin you bin day expect? Abeg no put me for talk."

@Baba Blessed said:

"I love the first engagement because the second is not really necessary."

@Blissbeauty said:

"Bros the ring nor quick reach oh. All this anyway Vendor Ona go Dey Delay person goods. Congrats my sister."

@Baptisplendor said:

"Congratulations dear. No need to shout “Say YES!!! say YES!!!”

@SKYZ ENTERPRISE said:

"Congrats to you guys, I’m happy for u stranger, when marriage reach make una invite me make I come celebrate with una."

