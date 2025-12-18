Chris, an American travel content creator married to a Nigerian lady, has shared how the new US travel ban has affected his life partner

The new US presidential travel ban added Nigeria to its list of countries placed on partial travel restrictions, and will take effect from January 2026

In a video, Chris admitted that it is now very unlikely that his wife will join him in the US anytime soon, as she has no pathway to make it

An American travel content creator, Chris, has reacted to the new US travel ban, lamenting that his Nigerian wife, Adenike, is also affected.

According to Chris, it is now extremely unlikely that his wife would join him in the US anytime soon, as Nigeria was recently slapped with a partial travel restriction by the US government.

US travel restriction: American man laments

In a video shared on TikTok, Chris disclosed that he has been married to Adenike for more than a year and had been awaiting her visa interview so she could move to America.

However, that has been halted following the new US travel ban. Chris noted that his wife has not met most of his relatives or visited the US before.

He said they have known each other for five years, but now it is looking impossible for her to come to his home country. In his words:

"It is now extremely unlikely that my wife will be able to visit the United States anytime soon.

"For those that don't know me, my name is Chris. I'm an American. I've been married to my beautiful wife, Adenike, for the past year and a half. We have been waiting for her visa interview to come to the United States since May 2024.

"And with the new presidential travel ban, she currently has no path to come to the United States. As of the presidential proclamation yesterday, the U S. will no longer issue immigrant visas to Nigerian spouses. There are a total of 35 countries, all listed below, affected by this ban.

"Previously, earlier travel bans had only focused on non-immigrant visas. These are things like student visas, business visas, and tourist visas. People petitioning for their spouses or children were exempt, and this is no longer the case.

"My wife has never met the majority of my relatives, and she has never set foot in my home country, the United States. I think a lot of Americans don't realise how difficult it actually is to come to the country legally. We have known each other for five years, and my wife has never been able to come to the United States, and now it is essentially impossible.

"I made a lot of videos explaining this process because I feel that it is important to call attention to the hundreds of thousands of people in my same situation waiting endlessly to be reunited. With their spouse. I use these videos to draw attention to the real people caught in these immigration battles and hope you will like, comment and share this video to spread awareness."

US visa restriction: American's outcry stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the American man's outcry below:

aluumet 🇺🇸🛬🇩🇪 said:

"Why would anyone want to go to the usa at this point. Live in Nigeria or a different country together."

German Beltran said:

"My fiance is Ethiopian, and it hurts not to be with her, I know the feeling brother. May God help us all."

Humi London said:

"This is horrible- why are they keeping couples apart."

★ Venusian ★ said:

"What's the problem exactly? if you love her stay and live in Nigeria no issue there."

finegirlru said:

"Maybe try to make her go to Canada instead and you can visit from a short distance."

chief justice of social media said:

"I heard as a citizen, she would be granted visa even with the ban."

Irregular Nurse 🙌 said:

"Go to Ghana and apply for Dual Citizenship and then your wife can get this Ghana citizenship too because you’re couples. After that , i think she can apply to USA 🇺🇸 again."

