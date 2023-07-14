A Nigerian lady has taken to TikTok to tell the beautiful love story between her and her white lover, who she met online

Tosin, as the lady is known on TikTok, said she had been single for almost 10 years before she met Kieron in 2020 during the pandemic

They eventually went on a physical date, and she became his girlfriend, and now they are getting married

A Nigerian lady has shared how she met a white man who proposed to marry her.

In a TikTok video she posted, the lady, Tosin, narrated that she had been single for almost 10 years before she finally found love again.

Tosin and Kieron met online and fell in love with each other. Photo credit: TikTok/@kosinfinityandbeyond.

Source: TikTok

Tosin said she met her lover named Kieron on the dating site, Bumble, in 2020 after she decided to give love a chance again.

They eventually went on a physical date and ended up falling in love with each other. Their relationship blossomed to the extent that they could not stay apart from each other.

Kieron has now proposed marriage to Tosin, and she did not think twice before saying yes to his proposal.

Tosin said while sharing the beautiful story on TikTok:

"I think about all the times I almost settled and it makes me so sad. To think I almost missed out on love so beautiful."

A lot of her followers took to the comments to congratulate them for their blossoming relationship.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as Nigerian lady is set to marry a white man

@Debola said:

"Is this a sign Lord. Should I download bumble again ..Speak to your daughter."

@Millyalmodovar commented:

"I met my man on Bumble too."

@Misandrist Musings said:

"God I love seeing happy black women being loved so much. It looks good on you."

@spooky_for_the_wynne commented:

"I just adore you both. So much love between you and him."

Source: Legit.ng