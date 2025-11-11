A Kenyan mother, Jane Wangare, says her only son, Reuben Ndungu, has gone missing after traveling to Russia for a job

Reuben went to Russia thinking it was a normal security job, but later joined the Russian army, leaving his mother worried and without contact

Jane explains that Reuben has always been hardworking, supporting the family, and she hasn’t heard from him since October 8

A woman in Kenya, Jane Wangare, has cried out as her son, Reuben Ndungu, becomes unreachable after traveling to Russia for a security job, only to later join the Russian army to fight in the war.

This is detailed in an exclusive video chat she had with a Kenyan widely read media, Tuko.

At the beginning of the clip, the woman, who revealed herself as Jane Wangare, maintained that she has several children and an only male, who happens to be Reuben Ndungu.

She explained that he’s very hardworking and has taken many jobs to raise money and support the family.

Jane Wangare speaks about herself

Speaking with the Tuko correspondent in Kenya, Jane Wangare Kibocho shared about her life:

"My family is okay, I have 5 kids and they depend on me, and I also depend on them because their father passed away. What do you do to put food on the table and to sustain yourself? I do casual jobs. There is no other work because I didn’t go to school, so I can’t really have an office job. I always pick up a jembe, go to a family that is hiring, and they give me work. I love that job because there is no other job I can ask around for, and it puts food on the table."

She spoke about her son:

Reuben Ndungu is my second born out of 5 kids and my only son. The rest are girls. Ndungu is a good boy and I am not saying that because he is my son. He is a hardworking boy and knows where he came from. He tries in any way he can to uplift his family because he is the only son and his father isn’t around. He also helps his sisters who are in school.

"After he completed school, he became a motorbike rider. Later, he worked in construction sites and eventually became a constructor. He then got a job in Qatar, and I, as a parent, could not close the doors for him. He went there, came back safely, and resumed working as a constructor and motorbike rider. He also worked in Somali-land, where he sent me videos showing how work was going."

The Russia job revelation

In search of a better job, Reuben informed her that he got a security job in a new place, which she later understood to be Russia. She had thought it was just a standard security job but was disappointed after learning the truth.

"Reuben found another job that paid more than the previous one. I asked him what type of job it was. He told me it was a security job. I thought he meant standing at a gate like a normal security job, so I agreed. He went safely."

"He told me they were many of them, which gave me peace. But one day he said they were going for training to become Russian soldiers. From that day, I lacked peace. I couldn’t sleep or eat well. He told me they wouldn’t have network access, so he would be offline, and I haven’t been in contact with him since."

Last contact with her son

The mother explained in the video that the last time she spoke with her son was on October 8, and she hasn’t heard from him since.

Through her own research, she discovered via a newspaper that her son went to Russia on a tourist visa, but she remains in doubt as to why he hasn’t returned after three months.

She made several other revelations in the story.

