A woman who invigilated a classroom during an examination has recounted what happened between her and her husband, who also took the exam in the same class.

The first student she spotted was her husband, and the woman noted that he was so obedient.

How woman handled husband during examination

In a Facebook post, Princess said she changed her husband's seat twice because he looked at her.

After the examination, he asked her why she had changed his seat, and she told him it was because he stared too much at her and she needed him to concentrate.

The woman wrote:

"So I was asked to invigilate a particular classroom during an examination. Boom! The first student I saw was my husband.

"He was so obedientI changed his sit twice for looking at me.. And when he finally finished, he came to me and asked, ‘Babe why did u change my sit’ I told him he was looking at me too much and I needed him to concentrate… moral lesson, ( Do not be a source of distraction)."

Woman's classroom encounter with husband stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's classroom moment with her husband below:

David Nass Jimoh said:

"If I were you I will make him stand for 10 minutes for looking at his invigilator in such manner, when we get home he will respect me more kamehate."

Ayodele WealthPlus Olaiya said:

"U are not nice at all. U for seize him paper for looking at u too much. Una go settle am for house."

Obafemi Tayo Emmanuel said:

"I trust you madam no room nonsense but make I remind you that Christmas is approaching and your upkeep is very important .This season no too provoke man o because Christman is around the corner ooooo."

Karolyne Ladii Joshua said:

"I dey imagine you invigilating me..

"That was how my neigbour invigilated one of our last exams.

"When the man called me out,I was confused first oooo.

"As I stand up and walked to him na money he dash me for tp Incase he go forget."

Arome Ocheje said:

"Shey you go need money for weekend Oya nah."

Muhammed Adinoyi Newsome said:

"Sweet exam.

"Ahbi you changed his seat so he can copy."

