A Nigerian woman celebrated as she showed what her mother-in-law did to her son's umbilical cord, also known as the navel string.

The first-time mum shared how her mother-in-law used the navel string to plant a plantain tree.

In a video by @mrsmajesty01 on TikTok, the new mum showed the place where the plantain tree was planted.

She captioned the video:

"Come see, my mother-in-law don use my son's umbilical cord plant plantain for him. When e reach your turn throway am. We go too chop plantain next year."

She added in the comments:

"It's just a fun tradition, like opening an account for a child."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail use of baby's umbilical cord

@isokofinest said:

"I’m not a mother ohh, but this is wrong, bringing this to social media, what if person go there go uproot am co. Let’s go back to when we have shame as an Africa. God co see ohh, everything na den wan take trend."

@Ugoebenaja_Tok26

"This how u expose your son destiny.. If person go dig am out now nko."

@Ng baby said:

"Dey guard that plantain trees well cuz if person cut plant or e dies pray make happiness no disappear frm ur face o my sister."

@Blessed 247 said:

"instead of plantain why she no use palm tree either coconut or palm fruit or avocado or kolanut tree plantain tree dey stagnant person life you dey happy better go uproot am."

@Serenity said:

"She even showed the world where her son’s umbilical cord was buried,Omo social media is getting to crazy."

@Sophia cake said:

"What if as u post am here now person see dis video and came to uproot it out ,some things are meant to be hidden for safety purpose."

@dorcas23 said:

"You know if the child grows up and knows about this, the day he comes in contact with him, that is the day you will....It's normal for you not to believe but be careful, to before harm is to before warned."

@Mabel said:

"It means more fruitfulness and growth. Everyone has their different beliefs on that so don't mind their comments."

