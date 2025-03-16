Identical brothers dating two sisters, who are twins, have opened up about their relationship challenge

According to the identical brothers, they can't marry the ladies despite being in love with them and shared why

The brother's reason sparked a debate on social media as people encouraged them to ignore the tradition

Twin brothers, Jack and Jeff, in love with identical sisters, Favour and Faith, have revealed on TikTok that they can't walk down the aisle.

While Jack is dating Favour, Jeff is in a relationship with Faith, however, they can't both marry each other.

Why twin brothers can't marry identical sisters

In a video on TikTok, Jack stated that by tradition they can't get married to each other because they are identical.

However, Jack said only one of the pair can marry if the other pair decide not to marry each other. In other words, only one of the twins can marry the other and not both together. Jack said:

"Favour is dating Jack, Faith is dating Jeff.

"We all are twins as you can see. I am in love with Favour, while Jeff, my twin brother, is in love with Faith.

"But tradition says we can't get married to each other because we all are twins. It is either Faith plays Jeff so that Jack and Favour should carry on or Jack leaves Favour for Jeff and Faith to carry on."

The twin content creators asked their partners if they would be willing to allow the other pair to marry, and they replied no. Jack noted that they have not even slept with each other.

Reactions trail twins' claims

nyakato🥰🌹🌹 said:

"Am a twin 💞💞 but that cuts across too. u can't marry a twin... every twin is my brother or sister 💞🥰💕👍✅ you can't marry each other."

love4 love said:

"Most you say you have not started........hmmm you are trying oh."

tough said:

"What crazy tradition is that my if you love each go ahead."

SAYDOR AWAWU said:

"Ogbeni forget this family issues, u guys are good to go."

SmàRt said:

"My brother u guys should continue ur relationship nothing happened if anything happen put calls."

01Perry said:

"Get them pregnant lets see whether tradition will say no."

Tryness Chanda said:

"May this twins angels of good news locate my house open for angels of the blessings."

perebillionz said:

"Ca carry on my brother say better marries they're playing God not stop you nobody can stop you."

JUNIOR COMENDER said:

"Carry on guys forget about this traditional things we are now in modern world."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that twin sisters who are married to twin brothers had given birth to twin babies each.

Twin brothers propose to twin sisters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that twin brothers had proposed to twin sisters at a mall.

The brothers, in matching tops, went on their knees with rings as they waited for their girlfriends to descend the staircase at the mall.

In a video, people's attention was drawn to what was about to happen as they waited eagerly. The ladies appeared on the scene and burst into laughter. They acted hesitant at first.

