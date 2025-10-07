A lady was displeased after she found her neighbour using the cooking gas she had lent her to cook beans

According to the lady, the neighbour had requested the cooking gas to cook noodles, and dishonestly used it for something else

Mixed reactions have followed a video of the cooking gas owner's reaction, with some advising her about what she should do

A Nigerian lady got mad after catching her neighbour using her cooking gas to cook beans instead of noodles.

This is amid cooking gas scarcity and price increases, which have led to long queues at gas stations in parts of the country.

Cooking gas owner laments neighbour's dishonesty

In a TikTok video, the lady, @trendsbyscarlet1, disclosed that she had lent her neighbour the cooking gas because she wanted to use it to cook noodles.

Despite her warnings, her neighbour acted dishonestly and used the cooking gas to cook beans.

The lady filmed the pot of beans on her cooking gas, and when she went away with it after finding out what her neighbour did.

She lamented further about the gravity of her neighbour's dishonesty, stressing that it happened at a time when gas had become scarce and expensive. In her words:

"I warned my neighbor not to use my gas to cook beans,

"The fact that gas is even scarce and expensive currently she still had the guts to add 2 eggs."

Cooking gas: People react to lady's discovery

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's discovery below:

🌻Amanda🌻 said:

"Bruh do yall know how long it’ll take for them to soften? That woman wouldve used the whole tank for that one side dish and probably wouldn’t replace it."

Itsjuliette_6 said:

"Like, before you want to cook shake your gas cylinder to know whether your gas is going to be enough to cook whatever food you think is going to take time."

gwennie said:

"I would have remove the water in the beans cus as it’s hot it’ll be getting softer."

Oluwafemi(OLAKUNLE)❤️🇳🇬✨ said:

"I filled gas 2000😂😂😂 I wan craze 😂beans this period keh."

BIG MAMMIE 232 said:

"I go first pour d food away nothing concern me with wetin u dey cook."

Angel said:

"Na watin dey cause hatred for sch hotel be this....Dem dey over use people things, opportunity."

Kunmi said:

"My own friend is upset that I refused her to boil water to bath ooo."

VivyPearl🌹 said:

"I respect pple that lend their gases to people to cook. no matter how close,I can't. highest,come to my place and warm wat U want to warm or cook Ur indomie and it can only happen if Ur gas finished in d middle of d night or very early morning that I know d gas filling station won't be available. otherwise,go sort urself."

