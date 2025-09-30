A male friend of Somtochukwu Maduagwu, the late ARISE News anchor, has expressed sadness about her passing

The man released a chat he had with the journalist weeks before her death, and promised he would not forget her

29-year-old lawyer Maduagwu passed away on September 29, 2025, after a robbery incident at her home in Abuja

Gabriel Ojo-Osagie, a male friend of Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, has said he is heartbroken by her death.

The ARISE News journalist died during a robbery incident at her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja on Monday, September 29, leaving many people in mourning.

Reacting to Somtochukwu's demise, Ojo-Osagie took to X (formerly Twitter) to release a chat he had with her in August, quoting her tweet where she prayed that Nigeria won't happen to her or people she cares about.

He promised never to forget her, writing:

"Sommie, we spoke about this last month. I will never forget you my beautiful beautiful dear intelligent and elegant friend ❤️ I am heartbroken."

In the chat, Somtochukwu told Ojo-Osagie that she was just trying to survive so 'they won't eat me too.'

In his response, he assured her that such a thing wouldn't befall her, saying she was on the right side of history.

He urged her to remain on the right path so that little girls can look up to her.

"God forbid, that will never happen. You're on the right side of history, please remain there. Let little girls have people like you to look up to please," he replied to her.

The screenshot ended with Somtochukwu appreciating Ojo-Osagie's advice.

See his tweet below:

Somtochukwu Maduagwu's chat with friend generates buzz

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to man's chat with the late ARISE News anchor below:

@achanya_friday said:

"Whenever we begin to sense the spirit of death around us, let’s pray fervently against it. Sometimes, what we perceive in our subconscious can manifest in the physical if not handled with proper spiritual guidance. May her soul rest in perfect peace.😢"

@umehvic said:

"Mtchew.. so sad.. her subconscious self had even perceived the death before it came. May her soul find peace."

@CATIONS67 said:

"I feel like they purposely eliminated her for something, I just can't prove it but I feel."

@Blackie_sommy said:

"She was definitely hinting in sth."

@Nyemiks said:

"She truly believed in Nigeria. Rest in peace."

@RealMetaPrince said:

"Hmmm, who was trying to eat her?"

@feez_TODA said:

"This is definitely not just an armed robbery case."

Striking tweet of ARISE News anchor Somtochukwu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians had revisited a tweet by news anchor Somtochukwu Maduagwu weeks before her tragic death.

ARISE News employees, friends, and many Nigerians have been mourning the lawyer's demise, while the Nigeria Police Force is investigating the case.

On August 14, 2025, Somtochuwku, who identifies as a feminist, tweeted a prayer from the depths of her heart, with social media users sharing their views.

