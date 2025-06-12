A Nigerian lady has proudly made her adopted daughter public and shared her observation since the adoption

According to the lady, she adopted the girl last year as a single woman, but her marital status has changed

What she said about the adopted girl has elicited emotional reactions on social media, with people commending her

A lady, identified as Akuanata Precious, has shown off the young girl she had adopted in 2024.

Her TikTok post captured the adopted girl at different times when she was all smiles, with one featuring Precious and the girl having a fun time.

A lady flaunts her adopted daughter online. Photo Credit: @akuanata

Source: TikTok

Observation since adopting girl child

Precious noted that she adopted the girl when she was a single lady, but is now married.

She added that the girl has brought her so many blessings and hinted at being pregnant. She wrote:

"Adopted this beauty last year as a single lady, she has brought me so much blessings, got married exactly one year after being her mom and now we are expecting her baby sister/brother."

People commended the lady.

A lady says her adopted daughter had brought her so much blessings. Photo Credit: @akuanata

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail lady's post about adopted child

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

VickyLeonards said:

"God bless you and keep blessing you for all you do for her."

Sharon 🥶🥰 said:

"Awwwww congratulations may God continue to bless you."

Grandma♥️🇳🇬 said:

"No be like one M*mu.. she was childless for years and after adoption God gave her twins., she said she want to return the child back to the orphanage.. people lay causes on her.

"God bless ur good heart and u will never regret it."

chomsbaby said:

"What are the procedure need I really want to adopt one and be waiting for God time."

Black🖤Diamond💎 said:

"God bless you sis...i know you're a sweet soul from the day i first met you, God's blessings upon you and your family Amen."

Edion said:

"You did the right, God bless you 🙏 and give you the resources to love and care for her."

Vera❤️💍 said:

"I did same and I got married 1 year and half of been together with her. Now I will soon leave the country and my heart is in pieces because she is staying behind for now."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman had shown off the transformation of a little girl she had adopted.

Mum gushes over adopted child's beauty

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mum had gushed over the beauty of her adopted female child.

In a post on TikTok, the woman shared the questions and opinions she usually gets as a mother of an adopted child. She said that people always begged her not to let her daughter know that she was adopted.

The proud mother who chose to be open about her daughter's adoption stated that it took her 11 years to succeed with adoption, altogether 17 years to have a child. She added that there was no difference between an adopted child and a biological child.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng